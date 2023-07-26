Quest Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $235…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $235 million.

On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.30 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.12 billion to $9.2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.