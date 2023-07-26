QCR Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $28.4 million.…

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $28.4 million.

The bank, based in Moline, Illinois, said it had earnings of $1.69 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $130.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $85.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

