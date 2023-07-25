PulteGroup: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $720.3 million. On a per-share…



On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $4.19 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.96 billion.

