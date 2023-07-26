PTC Inc.: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $61.4 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $61.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The product development software maker posted revenue of $542.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $530.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, PTC Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from 95 cents to $1.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $540 million to $570 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

PTC Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.07 to $4.38 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.12 billion.

