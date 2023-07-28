Provident Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Thursday reported earnings of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Thursday reported earnings of $32 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 45 cents per share.

The holding company for The Provident Bank posted revenue of $169.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $118.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.