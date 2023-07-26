Prosperity Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $86.9 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $86.9 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $400.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $276.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282 million.

