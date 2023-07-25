Pros Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $75.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Pros Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 4 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million to $76 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $68.1 million.

Pros Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $300 million to $302 million.

