PROG Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $37.2 million.

The Draper, Utah-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $592.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $573.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, PROG Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 67 cents.

