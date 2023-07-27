Principal Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $388.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.53 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.56 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.5 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.49 billion.

