Premier Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $48.4 million.…

DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $48.4 million.

The Defiance, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest posted revenue of $143.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $107.3 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.