CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|723¼
|740
|711¾
|716
|—4
|Dec
|745½
|762
|734
|738½
|—3¾
|Mar
|762¼
|778
|751¾
|757
|—2½
|May
|770¼
|781½
|757½
|763½
|—
|½
|Jul
|758¾
|777
|754¾
|760¾
|Sep
|772¾
|776¾
|757
|763¼
|+¼
|Dec
|767¼
|782¼
|763½
|765½
|—3
|Mar
|780
|780
|767¾
|767¾
|—4¼
|Est. sales 116,068.
|Wed.’s sales 177,118
|Wed.’s open int 313,676,
|up 2,337
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|540¼
|547
|533¼
|535¾
|—4½
|Dec
|548
|555
|542¼
|544¾
|—3½
|Mar
|559
|565½
|553¼
|556¼
|—2¾
|May
|565¼
|571½
|559¾
|562
|—3¼
|Jul
|566
|573½
|562
|564
|—3
|Sep
|537½
|546
|537
|537
|—1¾
|Dec
|531
|539½
|529½
|533¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|543½
|546½
|539
|540
|—
|¼
|Dec
|497
|502½
|497
|497¼
|—1½
|Est. sales 231,288.
|Wed.’s sales 294,071
|Wed.’s open int 1,289,375,
|up 9,168
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|425
|439
|424¾
|425¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|447
|459
|444¾
|445¼
|—3½
|Mar
|464
|464
|464
|464
|+1¾
|May
|468
|468
|468
|468
|+1¾
|Dec
|446
|446
|446
|446
|—7¾
|Est. sales 613.
|Wed.’s sales 440
|Wed.’s open int 5,065
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1549
|1580¾
|1533½
|1542½
|—3¾
|Sep
|1469¾
|1490
|1450¾
|1461
|—7½
|Nov
|1419¼
|1432
|1398½
|1404¾
|—15¼
|Jan
|1424¼
|1436¾
|1404½
|1410½
|—14½
|Mar
|1413
|1423¾
|1395¾
|1401
|—12¼
|May
|1404¼
|1415¼
|1390
|1395
|—10½
|Jul
|1398
|1410
|1385¾
|1391
|—9
|Sep
|1327¼
|1328½
|1327¼
|1327¾
|+1¼
|Nov
|1304½
|1316
|1294¼
|1295¾
|—11
|Jan
|1317
|1317
|1298¾
|1298¾
|—11½
|May
|1277¼
|1277¼
|1277
|1277
|—10¼
|Nov
|1243¾
|1243¾
|1243
|1243
|+7
|Est. sales 193,351.
|Wed.’s sales 254,141
|Wed.’s open int 676,148
