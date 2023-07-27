CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 723¼ 740 711¾ 716 —4 Dec 745½ 762 734 738½ —3¾ Mar 762¼ 778 751¾ 757 —2½ May 770¼ 781½ 757½ 763½ — ½ Jul 758¾ 777 754¾ 760¾ Sep 772¾ 776¾ 757 763¼ +¼ Dec 767¼ 782¼ 763½ 765½ —3 Mar 780 780 767¾ 767¾ —4¼ Est. sales 116,068. Wed.’s sales 177,118 Wed.’s open int 313,676, up 2,337 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 540¼ 547 533¼ 535¾ —4½ Dec 548 555 542¼ 544¾ —3½ Mar 559 565½ 553¼ 556¼ —2¾ May 565¼ 571½ 559¾ 562 —3¼ Jul 566 573½ 562 564 —3 Sep 537½ 546 537 537 —1¾ Dec 531 539½ 529½ 533¾ +1¾ Mar 543½ 546½ 539 540 — ¼ Dec 497 502½ 497 497¼ —1½ Est. sales 231,288. Wed.’s sales 294,071 Wed.’s open int 1,289,375, up 9,168 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 425 439 424¾ 425¾ —1¼ Dec 447 459 444¾ 445¼ —3½ Mar 464 464 464 464 +1¾ May 468 468 468 468 +1¾ Dec 446 446 446 446 —7¾ Est. sales 613. Wed.’s sales 440 Wed.’s open int 5,065 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1549 1580¾ 1533½ 1542½ —3¾ Sep 1469¾ 1490 1450¾ 1461 —7½ Nov 1419¼ 1432 1398½ 1404¾ —15¼ Jan 1424¼ 1436¾ 1404½ 1410½ —14½ Mar 1413 1423¾ 1395¾ 1401 —12¼ May 1404¼ 1415¼ 1390 1395 —10½ Jul 1398 1410 1385¾ 1391 —9 Sep 1327¼ 1328½ 1327¼ 1327¾ +1¼ Nov 1304½ 1316 1294¼ 1295¾ —11 Jan 1317 1317 1298¾ 1298¾ —11½ May 1277¼ 1277¼ 1277 1277 —10¼ Nov 1243¾ 1243¾ 1243 1243 +7 Est. sales 193,351. Wed.’s sales 254,141 Wed.’s open int 676,148

