Preclosing

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 723¼ 740 711¾ 716 —4
Dec 745½ 762 734 738½ —3¾
Mar 762¼ 778 751¾ 757 —2½
May 770¼ 781½ 757½ 763½ ½
Jul 758¾ 777 754¾ 760¾
Sep 772¾ 776¾ 757 763¼
Dec 767¼ 782¼ 763½ 765½ —3
Mar 780 780 767¾ 767¾ —4¼
Est. sales 116,068. Wed.’s sales 177,118
Wed.’s open int 313,676, up 2,337
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 540¼ 547 533¼ 535¾ —4½
Dec 548 555 542¼ 544¾ —3½
Mar 559 565½ 553¼ 556¼ —2¾
May 565¼ 571½ 559¾ 562 —3¼
Jul 566 573½ 562 564 —3
Sep 537½ 546 537 537 —1¾
Dec 531 539½ 529½ 533¾ +1¾
Mar 543½ 546½ 539 540 ¼
Dec 497 502½ 497 497¼ —1½
Est. sales 231,288. Wed.’s sales 294,071
Wed.’s open int 1,289,375, up 9,168
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 425 439 424¾ 425¾ —1¼
Dec 447 459 444¾ 445¼ —3½
Mar 464 464 464 464 +1¾
May 468 468 468 468 +1¾
Dec 446 446 446 446 —7¾
Est. sales 613. Wed.’s sales 440
Wed.’s open int 5,065
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1549 1580¾ 1533½ 1542½ —3¾
Sep 1469¾ 1490 1450¾ 1461 —7½
Nov 1419¼ 1432 1398½ 1404¾ —15¼
Jan 1424¼ 1436¾ 1404½ 1410½ —14½
Mar 1413 1423¾ 1395¾ 1401 —12¼
May 1404¼ 1415¼ 1390 1395 —10½
Jul 1398 1410 1385¾ 1391 —9
Sep 1327¼ 1328½ 1327¼ 1327¾ +1¼
Nov 1304½ 1316 1294¼ 1295¾ —11
Jan 1317 1317 1298¾ 1298¾ —11½
May 1277¼ 1277¼ 1277 1277 —10¼
Nov 1243¾ 1243¾ 1243 1243 +7
Est. sales 193,351. Wed.’s sales 254,141
Wed.’s open int 676,148

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

