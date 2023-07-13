CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|614¼
|625
|614¼
|625
|+3¾
|Sep
|633½
|644¾
|622
|636½
|+3¾
|Dec
|653
|664¼
|641½
|656½
|+4¼
|Mar
|669½
|680¾
|658
|673¼
|+5
|May
|678¾
|689¾
|667½
|682¼
|+5
|Jul
|682½
|694
|673
|687
|+5¼
|Sep
|691
|701
|684¼
|696¼
|+6
|Dec
|703
|712¾
|694¾
|706½
|+5
|Mar
|711¼
|711¼
|711¼
|711¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|680
|680
|680
|680
|—1
|Est. sales 75,233.
|Wed.’s sales 117,200
|Wed.’s open int 298,994,
|up 1,848
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|547½
|589½
|547½
|589½
|+39¾
|Sep
|476¼
|491½
|474
|490½
|+14¼
|Dec
|484¼
|498
|481
|497½
|+13¾
|Mar
|496
|509¼
|493
|508¾
|+13½
|May
|503¼
|516
|501
|515¾
|+13¼
|Jul
|506¼
|519½
|504¼
|519¼
|+13
|Sep
|494¾
|505¾
|494
|505¾
|+11
|Dec
|495
|506¼
|494¼
|506¼
|+10¼
|Mar
|509¾
|515
|509½
|514½
|+8½
|May
|515¾
|520½
|515¾
|519
|+8
|Jul
|521¾
|521¾
|520¼
|520¼
|+7
|Dec
|480
|482½
|480
|481½
|+5½
|Dec
|477
|477
|477
|477
|+5
|Est. sales 226,819.
|Wed.’s sales 460,163
|Wed.’s open int 1,265,318,
|up 23,378
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|405
|414¾
|397½
|405
|—2¼
|Dec
|418
|428
|410
|420
|+¾
|Mar
|433
|433
|433
|433
|+2
|Est. sales 515.
|Wed.’s sales 596
|Wed.’s open int 4,023,
|up 45
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1489
|1516¾
|1489
|1509¼
|+20¾
|Aug
|1444
|1482¼
|1441
|1481½
|+37¼
|Sep
|1354½
|1394¾
|1353½
|1394½
|+38¾
|Nov
|1327
|1366¾
|1325½
|1366½
|+38¾
|Jan
|1332½
|1372½
|1332¼
|1372¼
|+38¼
|Mar
|1323¼
|1359
|1319¾
|1358¼
|+36
|May
|1316¼
|1352¼
|1313
|1351
|+35¾
|Jul
|1312½
|1347¾
|1308¾
|1346½
|+35
|Aug
|1309½
|1324¼
|1309½
|1320¾
|+32¼
|Nov
|1226
|1261¼
|1224¾
|1258½
|+31½
|Est. sales 167,643.
|Wed.’s sales 293,564
|Wed.’s open int 634,915,
|up 12,406
