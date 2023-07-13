CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 614¼ 625 614¼ 625 +3¾ Sep 633½ 644¾ 622 636½ +3¾ Dec 653 664¼ 641½ 656½ +4¼ Mar 669½ 680¾ 658 673¼ +5 May 678¾ 689¾ 667½ 682¼ +5 Jul 682½ 694 673 687 +5¼ Sep 691 701 684¼ 696¼ +6 Dec 703 712¾ 694¾ 706½ +5 Mar 711¼ 711¼ 711¼ 711¼ +1¼ Jul 680 680 680 680 —1 Est. sales 75,233. Wed.’s sales 117,200 Wed.’s open int 298,994, up 1,848 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 547½ 589½ 547½ 589½ +39¾ Sep 476¼ 491½ 474 490½ +14¼ Dec 484¼ 498 481 497½ +13¾ Mar 496 509¼ 493 508¾ +13½ May 503¼ 516 501 515¾ +13¼ Jul 506¼ 519½ 504¼ 519¼ +13 Sep 494¾ 505¾ 494 505¾ +11 Dec 495 506¼ 494¼ 506¼ +10¼ Mar 509¾ 515 509½ 514½ +8½ May 515¾ 520½ 515¾ 519 +8 Jul 521¾ 521¾ 520¼ 520¼ +7 Dec 480 482½ 480 481½ +5½ Dec 477 477 477 477 +5 Est. sales 226,819. Wed.’s sales 460,163 Wed.’s open int 1,265,318, up 23,378 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 405 414¾ 397½ 405 —2¼ Dec 418 428 410 420 +¾ Mar 433 433 433 433 +2 Est. sales 515. Wed.’s sales 596 Wed.’s open int 4,023, up 45 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1489 1516¾ 1489 1509¼ +20¾ Aug 1444 1482¼ 1441 1481½ +37¼ Sep 1354½ 1394¾ 1353½ 1394½ +38¾ Nov 1327 1366¾ 1325½ 1366½ +38¾ Jan 1332½ 1372½ 1332¼ 1372¼ +38¼ Mar 1323¼ 1359 1319¾ 1358¼ +36 May 1316¼ 1352¼ 1313 1351 +35¾ Jul 1312½ 1347¾ 1308¾ 1346½ +35 Aug 1309½ 1324¼ 1309½ 1320¾ +32¼ Nov 1226 1261¼ 1224¾ 1258½ +31½ Est. sales 167,643. Wed.’s sales 293,564 Wed.’s open int 634,915, up 12,406

