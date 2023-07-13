Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

July 13, 2023, 1:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 614¼ 625 614¼ 625 +3¾
Sep 633½ 644¾ 622 636½ +3¾
Dec 653 664¼ 641½ 656½ +4¼
Mar 669½ 680¾ 658 673¼ +5
May 678¾ 689¾ 667½ 682¼ +5
Jul 682½ 694 673 687 +5¼
Sep 691 701 684¼ 696¼ +6
Dec 703 712¾ 694¾ 706½ +5
Mar 711¼ 711¼ 711¼ 711¼ +1¼
Jul 680 680 680 680 —1
Est. sales 75,233. Wed.’s sales 117,200
Wed.’s open int 298,994, up 1,848
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 547½ 589½ 547½ 589½ +39¾
Sep 476¼ 491½ 474 490½ +14¼
Dec 484¼ 498 481 497½ +13¾
Mar 496 509¼ 493 508¾ +13½
May 503¼ 516 501 515¾ +13¼
Jul 506¼ 519½ 504¼ 519¼ +13
Sep 494¾ 505¾ 494 505¾ +11
Dec 495 506¼ 494¼ 506¼ +10¼
Mar 509¾ 515 509½ 514½ +8½
May 515¾ 520½ 515¾ 519 +8
Jul 521¾ 521¾ 520¼ 520¼ +7
Dec 480 482½ 480 481½ +5½
Dec 477 477 477 477 +5
Est. sales 226,819. Wed.’s sales 460,163
Wed.’s open int 1,265,318, up 23,378
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 405 414¾ 397½ 405 —2¼
Dec 418 428 410 420
Mar 433 433 433 433 +2
Est. sales 515. Wed.’s sales 596
Wed.’s open int 4,023, up 45
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1489 1516¾ 1489 1509¼ +20¾
Aug 1444 1482¼ 1441 1481½ +37¼
Sep 1354½ 1394¾ 1353½ 1394½ +38¾
Nov 1327 1366¾ 1325½ 1366½ +38¾
Jan 1332½ 1372½ 1332¼ 1372¼ +38¼
Mar 1323¼ 1359 1319¾ 1358¼ +36
May 1316¼ 1352¼ 1313 1351 +35¾
Jul 1312½ 1347¾ 1308¾ 1346½ +35
Aug 1309½ 1324¼ 1309½ 1320¾ +32¼
Nov 1226 1261¼ 1224¾ 1258½ +31½
Est. sales 167,643. Wed.’s sales 293,564
Wed.’s open int 634,915, up 12,406

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up