Preclosing

The Associated Press

July 12, 2023, 2:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 645 645 625 629½ —20
Sep 658 662½ 634 637 —23½
Dec 674½ 680 653¼ 656¼ —21¾
Mar 689¾ 694¼ 669 671½ —20¾
May 696½ 701¼ 677¼ 680¼ —19¼
Jul 700 703¾ 681¾ 685 —17¼
Sep 707 709¾ 690¾ 694 —15½
Dec 717 719¾ 700¼ 704 —15½
Mar 725 725 711¼ 711¼ —15¾
Jul 680 680 680 680 —11
Est. sales 93,428. Tue.’s sales 76,641
Tue.’s open int 297,146
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 573 574½ 547¼ 555½ —16¼
Sep 493¾ 499¼ 474 478½ —16
Dec 500½ 505½ 481¾ 486¼ —15¼
Mar 512¼ 516¾ 493¾ 497¾ —15
May 519 523½ 501¼ 505 —14½
Jul 522 526¾ 505½ 508¾ —14
Sep 506¼ 510¾ 492¼ 498¼ —9
Dec 503¾ 508 491 496½ —8¾
Mar 513 513 505 506¾ —7¾
May 516 516 509½ 509½ —9¾
Jul 516¾ 516¾ 511½ 516¾ —5¼
Dec 485 485 476½ 476½ —7
Jul 497 497 497 497 —1½
Dec 478 478 470 470 —8
Est. sales 377,242. Tue.’s sales 253,329
Tue.’s open int 1,241,940
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 428¼ 432¾ 417¼ 417¼ —10¾
Dec 440 442 430¼ 431¼ —8½
Est. sales 399. Tue.’s sales 843
Tue.’s open int 3,978, up 29
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1545½ 1545½ 1489¾ 1495½ —25
Aug 1470¾ 1489¾ 1440¼ 1442¼ —29¼
Sep 1384¼ 1403½ 1353½ 1355¼ —30
Nov 1359½ 1378 1325½ 1328¾ —31½
Jan 1364¾ 1382¾ 1332 1334¾ —30¾
Mar 1349 1366¾ 1318 1322½ —28
May 1342 1358¼ 1310¾ 1315 —27½
Jul 1339¼ 1352¾ 1306¾ 1311 —26¾
Aug 1325¼ 1325¼ 1292¼ 1292¼ —21½
Sep 1276¾ 1276¾ 1276¾ 1276¾ +8¼
Nov 1253¾ 1265 1220 1224½ —26½
Jan 1246½ 1246½ 1246½ 1246½ —7½
May 1205 1205 1205 1205 —34
Est. sales 253,308. Tue.’s sales 186,100
Tue.’s open int 622,509, up 6,998

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

