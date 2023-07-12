CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 645 645 625 629½ —20 Sep 658 662½ 634 637 —23½ Dec 674½ 680 653¼ 656¼ —21¾ Mar 689¾ 694¼ 669 671½ —20¾ May 696½ 701¼ 677¼ 680¼ —19¼ Jul 700 703¾ 681¾ 685 —17¼ Sep 707 709¾ 690¾ 694 —15½ Dec 717 719¾ 700¼ 704 —15½ Mar 725 725 711¼ 711¼ —15¾ Jul 680 680 680 680 —11 Est. sales 93,428. Tue.’s sales 76,641 Tue.’s open int 297,146 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 573 574½ 547¼ 555½ —16¼ Sep 493¾ 499¼ 474 478½ —16 Dec 500½ 505½ 481¾ 486¼ —15¼ Mar 512¼ 516¾ 493¾ 497¾ —15 May 519 523½ 501¼ 505 —14½ Jul 522 526¾ 505½ 508¾ —14 Sep 506¼ 510¾ 492¼ 498¼ —9 Dec 503¾ 508 491 496½ —8¾ Mar 513 513 505 506¾ —7¾ May 516 516 509½ 509½ —9¾ Jul 516¾ 516¾ 511½ 516¾ —5¼ Dec 485 485 476½ 476½ —7 Jul 497 497 497 497 —1½ Dec 478 478 470 470 —8 Est. sales 377,242. Tue.’s sales 253,329 Tue.’s open int 1,241,940 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 428¼ 432¾ 417¼ 417¼ —10¾ Dec 440 442 430¼ 431¼ —8½ Est. sales 399. Tue.’s sales 843 Tue.’s open int 3,978, up 29 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1545½ 1545½ 1489¾ 1495½ —25 Aug 1470¾ 1489¾ 1440¼ 1442¼ —29¼ Sep 1384¼ 1403½ 1353½ 1355¼ —30 Nov 1359½ 1378 1325½ 1328¾ —31½ Jan 1364¾ 1382¾ 1332 1334¾ —30¾ Mar 1349 1366¾ 1318 1322½ —28 May 1342 1358¼ 1310¾ 1315 —27½ Jul 1339¼ 1352¾ 1306¾ 1311 —26¾ Aug 1325¼ 1325¼ 1292¼ 1292¼ —21½ Sep 1276¾ 1276¾ 1276¾ 1276¾ +8¼ Nov 1253¾ 1265 1220 1224½ —26½ Jan 1246½ 1246½ 1246½ 1246½ —7½ May 1205 1205 1205 1205 —34 Est. sales 253,308. Tue.’s sales 186,100 Tue.’s open int 622,509, up 6,998

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.