CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|645
|645
|625
|629½
|—20
|Sep
|658
|662½
|634
|637
|—23½
|Dec
|674½
|680
|653¼
|656¼
|—21¾
|Mar
|689¾
|694¼
|669
|671½
|—20¾
|May
|696½
|701¼
|677¼
|680¼
|—19¼
|Jul
|700
|703¾
|681¾
|685
|—17¼
|Sep
|707
|709¾
|690¾
|694
|—15½
|Dec
|717
|719¾
|700¼
|704
|—15½
|Mar
|725
|725
|711¼
|711¼
|—15¾
|Jul
|680
|680
|680
|680
|—11
|Est. sales 93,428.
|Tue.’s sales 76,641
|Tue.’s open int 297,146
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|573
|574½
|547¼
|555½
|—16¼
|Sep
|493¾
|499¼
|474
|478½
|—16
|Dec
|500½
|505½
|481¾
|486¼
|—15¼
|Mar
|512¼
|516¾
|493¾
|497¾
|—15
|May
|519
|523½
|501¼
|505
|—14½
|Jul
|522
|526¾
|505½
|508¾
|—14
|Sep
|506¼
|510¾
|492¼
|498¼
|—9
|Dec
|503¾
|508
|491
|496½
|—8¾
|Mar
|513
|513
|505
|506¾
|—7¾
|May
|516
|516
|509½
|509½
|—9¾
|Jul
|516¾
|516¾
|511½
|516¾
|—5¼
|Dec
|485
|485
|476½
|476½
|—7
|Jul
|497
|497
|497
|497
|—1½
|Dec
|478
|478
|470
|470
|—8
|Est. sales 377,242.
|Tue.’s sales 253,329
|Tue.’s open int 1,241,940
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|428¼
|432¾
|417¼
|417¼
|—10¾
|Dec
|440
|442
|430¼
|431¼
|—8½
|Est. sales 399.
|Tue.’s sales 843
|Tue.’s open int 3,978,
|up 29
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1545½
|1545½
|1489¾
|1495½
|—25
|Aug
|1470¾
|1489¾
|1440¼
|1442¼
|—29¼
|Sep
|1384¼
|1403½
|1353½
|1355¼
|—30
|Nov
|1359½
|1378
|1325½
|1328¾
|—31½
|Jan
|1364¾
|1382¾
|1332
|1334¾
|—30¾
|Mar
|1349
|1366¾
|1318
|1322½
|—28
|May
|1342
|1358¼
|1310¾
|1315
|—27½
|Jul
|1339¼
|1352¾
|1306¾
|1311
|—26¾
|Aug
|1325¼
|1325¼
|1292¼
|1292¼
|—21½
|Sep
|1276¾
|1276¾
|1276¾
|1276¾
|+8¼
|Nov
|1253¾
|1265
|1220
|1224½
|—26½
|Jan
|1246½
|1246½
|1246½
|1246½
|—7½
|May
|1205
|1205
|1205
|1205
|—34
|Est. sales 253,308.
|Tue.’s sales 186,100
|Tue.’s open int 622,509,
|up 6,998
