Preclosing

The Associated Press

July 10, 2023, 1:55 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 641¾ 645¾ 637½ 637½ —2
Sep 649½ 660 642¼ 646½ —3
Dec 666 676½ 659¼ 663¾ —2¾
Mar 682 691 675¼ 679 —3
May 689¾ 698¼ 683 687½ —2¾
Jul 689¾ 700¼ 687 691 —2½
Sep 698¾ 706¼ 696½ 698¾ —1¾
Dec 708½ 715½ 706¼ 708¼ —2
Mar 722 722 722 722 +4½
Est. sales 60,620. Fri.’s sales 78,414
Fri.’s open int 297,540
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 561 571 561 571 +10½
Sep 490 497 487½ 492¼ +5
Dec 497 503¼ 494½ 499½ +5
Mar 508¾ 514¾ 506¼ 511 +5
May 515¾ 521¼ 513¾ 518 +4¾
Jul 520¼ 524½ 516¾ 521¾ +5
Sep 502¾ 507¼ 502½ 504½ +3¾
Dec 498¾ 504 498¾ 502½ +4¾
Mar 509½ 513¼ 509½ 510 +2¾
Dec 480¼ 480½ 478 478 +2¼
Est. sales 160,372. Fri.’s sales 209,062
Fri.’s open int 1,259,276
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 414½ 414½ 414½ 414½ +8¼
Sep 415½ 430 415½ 427 +7¾
Dec 432¾ 444 430 441 +8¼
Est. sales 559. Fri.’s sales 941
Fri.’s open int 3,699, up 131
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1484 1524¾ 1484 1512¾ +27¼
Aug 1436 1465 1427 1456¼ +28½
Sep 1349¾ 1376¼ 1339¾ 1368 +29¼
Nov 1328 1353½ 1317¾ 1346½ +28¾
Jan 1329¼ 1359¾ 1325½ 1353 +28
Mar 1318¾ 1346½ 1315¾ 1340¾ +23¾
May 1315½ 1339½ 1312½ 1335 +22¼
Jul 1311 1335 1309¾ 1331¼ +21¼
Aug 1309 1310¾ 1307 1307 +20½
Nov 1229¾ 1247¼ 1227¾ 1244½ +17¼
May 1235¾ 1236¾ 1235¾ 1236¾ +22½
Est. sales 137,053. Fri.’s sales 159,996
Fri.’s open int 614,221

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

