CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|641¾
|645¾
|637½
|637½
|—2
|Sep
|649½
|660
|642¼
|646½
|—3
|Dec
|666
|676½
|659¼
|663¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|682
|691
|675¼
|679
|—3
|May
|689¾
|698¼
|683
|687½
|—2¾
|Jul
|689¾
|700¼
|687
|691
|—2½
|Sep
|698¾
|706¼
|696½
|698¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|708½
|715½
|706¼
|708¼
|—2
|Mar
|722
|722
|722
|722
|+4½
|Est. sales 60,620.
|Fri.’s sales 78,414
|Fri.’s open int 297,540
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|561
|571
|561
|571
|+10½
|Sep
|490
|497
|487½
|492¼
|+5
|Dec
|497
|503¼
|494½
|499½
|+5
|Mar
|508¾
|514¾
|506¼
|511
|+5
|May
|515¾
|521¼
|513¾
|518
|+4¾
|Jul
|520¼
|524½
|516¾
|521¾
|+5
|Sep
|502¾
|507¼
|502½
|504½
|+3¾
|Dec
|498¾
|504
|498¾
|502½
|+4¾
|Mar
|509½
|513¼
|509½
|510
|+2¾
|Dec
|480¼
|480½
|478
|478
|+2¼
|Est. sales 160,372.
|Fri.’s sales 209,062
|Fri.’s open int 1,259,276
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|414½
|414½
|414½
|414½
|+8¼
|Sep
|415½
|430
|415½
|427
|+7¾
|Dec
|432¾
|444
|430
|441
|+8¼
|Est. sales 559.
|Fri.’s sales 941
|Fri.’s open int 3,699,
|up 131
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1484
|1524¾
|1484
|1512¾
|+27¼
|Aug
|1436
|1465
|1427
|1456¼
|+28½
|Sep
|1349¾
|1376¼
|1339¾
|1368
|+29¼
|Nov
|1328
|1353½
|1317¾
|1346½
|+28¾
|Jan
|1329¼
|1359¾
|1325½
|1353
|+28
|Mar
|1318¾
|1346½
|1315¾
|1340¾
|+23¾
|May
|1315½
|1339½
|1312½
|1335
|+22¼
|Jul
|1311
|1335
|1309¾
|1331¼
|+21¼
|Aug
|1309
|1310¾
|1307
|1307
|+20½
|Nov
|1229¾
|1247¼
|1227¾
|1244½
|+17¼
|May
|1235¾
|1236¾
|1235¾
|1236¾
|+22½
|Est. sales 137,053.
|Fri.’s sales 159,996
|Fri.’s open int 614,221
