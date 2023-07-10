CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 641¾ 645¾ 637½ 637½ —2 Sep 649½ 660 642¼ 646½ —3 Dec 666 676½ 659¼ 663¾ —2¾ Mar 682 691 675¼ 679 —3 May 689¾ 698¼ 683 687½ —2¾ Jul 689¾ 700¼ 687 691 —2½ Sep 698¾ 706¼ 696½ 698¾ —1¾ Dec 708½ 715½ 706¼ 708¼ —2 Mar 722 722 722 722 +4½ Est. sales 60,620. Fri.’s sales 78,414 Fri.’s open int 297,540 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 561 571 561 571 +10½ Sep 490 497 487½ 492¼ +5 Dec 497 503¼ 494½ 499½ +5 Mar 508¾ 514¾ 506¼ 511 +5 May 515¾ 521¼ 513¾ 518 +4¾ Jul 520¼ 524½ 516¾ 521¾ +5 Sep 502¾ 507¼ 502½ 504½ +3¾ Dec 498¾ 504 498¾ 502½ +4¾ Mar 509½ 513¼ 509½ 510 +2¾ Dec 480¼ 480½ 478 478 +2¼ Est. sales 160,372. Fri.’s sales 209,062 Fri.’s open int 1,259,276 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 414½ 414½ 414½ 414½ +8¼ Sep 415½ 430 415½ 427 +7¾ Dec 432¾ 444 430 441 +8¼ Est. sales 559. Fri.’s sales 941 Fri.’s open int 3,699, up 131 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1484 1524¾ 1484 1512¾ +27¼ Aug 1436 1465 1427 1456¼ +28½ Sep 1349¾ 1376¼ 1339¾ 1368 +29¼ Nov 1328 1353½ 1317¾ 1346½ +28¾ Jan 1329¼ 1359¾ 1325½ 1353 +28 Mar 1318¾ 1346½ 1315¾ 1340¾ +23¾ May 1315½ 1339½ 1312½ 1335 +22¼ Jul 1311 1335 1309¾ 1331¼ +21¼ Aug 1309 1310¾ 1307 1307 +20½ Nov 1229¾ 1247¼ 1227¾ 1244½ +17¼ May 1235¾ 1236¾ 1235¾ 1236¾ +22½ Est. sales 137,053. Fri.’s sales 159,996 Fri.’s open int 614,221

