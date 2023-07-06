CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 654½ 654¾ 640¾ 640¾ —21¼ Sep 673¾ 674 651¾ 658 —16¼ Dec 689¼ 690½ 669¾ 676½ —13¾ Mar 704¾ 704¾ 686¼ 693 —12½ May 707¼ 709¾ 695 701¼ —12 Jul 713½ 713½ 698 703¾ —11¼ Sep 710¾ 716¼ 707 713 —8¼ Dec 722¾ 723½ 719¼ 722¼ —8 Mar 725¼ 725¼ 725¼ 725¼ —11½ Jul 700 700 697 697 —9 Est. sales 78,201. Wed.’s sales 133,364 Wed.’s open int 297,132 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 547¼ 569¼ 547¼ 568½ +20¼ Sep 487¾ 500 484½ 499 +13¾ Dec 495¾ 507 492½ 506¼ +12¾ Mar 507¾ 518½ 504½ 517¾ +12½ May 515 525½ 512½ 524¾ +12¼ Jul 518¼ 528¼ 515½ 527¾ +12 Sep 502 508¾ 501 507¾ +6¾ Dec 497½ 505½ 497½ 503½ +4½ Mar 509¾ 514 509¾ 513¾ +5¼ Dec 473¾ 478¾ 473¾ 478¾ +4½ Dec 473 475¾ 473 475¾ +7½ Est. sales 227,263. Wed.’s sales 397,722 Wed.’s open int 1,263,091, up 16,108 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 429¼ 429¼ 425¼ 425¼ +22¾ Sep 419¾ 442¾ 419¾ 429¼ +16½ Dec 430¾ 454¾ 430¾ 442¾ +13¾ Mar 449¾ 465¼ 449¾ 451¾ +9½ Jul 419 419 419 419 +11½ Est. sales 1,254. Wed.’s sales 563 Wed.’s open int 3,682 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1538¼ 1544 1519¼ 1523 —24¼ Aug 1465¼ 1479 1442¼ 1445¾ —23 Sep 1375½ 1387 1352¼ 1355¼ —23 Nov 1352¼ 1362¾ 1331 1336½ —18½ Jan 1360 1369½ 1338¾ 1344 —17¾ Mar 1342¼ 1355¼ 1329 1333¾ —15½ May 1341½ 1346 1323¾ 1327¾ —14½ Jul 1327¾ 1341½ 1320¼ 1324¾ —13¾ Aug 1313¾ 1313¾ 1302¼ 1302¾ —11½ Nov 1245¾ 1256½ 1236 1241 —10¾ Jan 1247 1247 1247 1247 —7¼ Est. sales 155,524. Wed.’s sales 248,395 Wed.’s open int 614,492, up 4,140

