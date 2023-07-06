CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|654½
|654¾
|640¾
|640¾
|—21¼
|Sep
|673¾
|674
|651¾
|658
|—16¼
|Dec
|689¼
|690½
|669¾
|676½
|—13¾
|Mar
|704¾
|704¾
|686¼
|693
|—12½
|May
|707¼
|709¾
|695
|701¼
|—12
|Jul
|713½
|713½
|698
|703¾
|—11¼
|Sep
|710¾
|716¼
|707
|713
|—8¼
|Dec
|722¾
|723½
|719¼
|722¼
|—8
|Mar
|725¼
|725¼
|725¼
|725¼
|—11½
|Jul
|700
|700
|697
|697
|—9
|Est. sales 78,201.
|Wed.’s sales 133,364
|Wed.’s open int 297,132
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|547¼
|569¼
|547¼
|568½
|+20¼
|Sep
|487¾
|500
|484½
|499
|+13¾
|Dec
|495¾
|507
|492½
|506¼
|+12¾
|Mar
|507¾
|518½
|504½
|517¾
|+12½
|May
|515
|525½
|512½
|524¾
|+12¼
|Jul
|518¼
|528¼
|515½
|527¾
|+12
|Sep
|502
|508¾
|501
|507¾
|+6¾
|Dec
|497½
|505½
|497½
|503½
|+4½
|Mar
|509¾
|514
|509¾
|513¾
|+5¼
|Dec
|473¾
|478¾
|473¾
|478¾
|+4½
|Dec
|473
|475¾
|473
|475¾
|+7½
|Est. sales 227,263.
|Wed.’s sales 397,722
|Wed.’s open int 1,263,091,
|up 16,108
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|429¼
|429¼
|425¼
|425¼
|+22¾
|Sep
|419¾
|442¾
|419¾
|429¼
|+16½
|Dec
|430¾
|454¾
|430¾
|442¾
|+13¾
|Mar
|449¾
|465¼
|449¾
|451¾
|+9½
|Jul
|419
|419
|419
|419
|+11½
|Est. sales 1,254.
|Wed.’s sales 563
|Wed.’s open int 3,682
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1538¼
|1544
|1519¼
|1523
|—24¼
|Aug
|1465¼
|1479
|1442¼
|1445¾
|—23
|Sep
|1375½
|1387
|1352¼
|1355¼
|—23
|Nov
|1352¼
|1362¾
|1331
|1336½
|—18½
|Jan
|1360
|1369½
|1338¾
|1344
|—17¾
|Mar
|1342¼
|1355¼
|1329
|1333¾
|—15½
|May
|1341½
|1346
|1323¾
|1327¾
|—14½
|Jul
|1327¾
|1341½
|1320¼
|1324¾
|—13¾
|Aug
|1313¾
|1313¾
|1302¼
|1302¾
|—11½
|Nov
|1245¾
|1256½
|1236
|1241
|—10¾
|Jan
|1247
|1247
|1247
|1247
|—7¼
|Est. sales 155,524.
|Wed.’s sales 248,395
|Wed.’s open int 614,492,
|up 4,140
