Preclosing

The Associated Press

July 6, 2023, 1:55 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 654½ 654¾ 640¾ 640¾ —21¼
Sep 673¾ 674 651¾ 658 —16¼
Dec 689¼ 690½ 669¾ 676½ —13¾
Mar 704¾ 704¾ 686¼ 693 —12½
May 707¼ 709¾ 695 701¼ —12
Jul 713½ 713½ 698 703¾ —11¼
Sep 710¾ 716¼ 707 713 —8¼
Dec 722¾ 723½ 719¼ 722¼ —8
Mar 725¼ 725¼ 725¼ 725¼ —11½
Jul 700 700 697 697 —9
Est. sales 78,201. Wed.’s sales 133,364
Wed.’s open int 297,132
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 547¼ 569¼ 547¼ 568½ +20¼
Sep 487¾ 500 484½ 499 +13¾
Dec 495¾ 507 492½ 506¼ +12¾
Mar 507¾ 518½ 504½ 517¾ +12½
May 515 525½ 512½ 524¾ +12¼
Jul 518¼ 528¼ 515½ 527¾ +12
Sep 502 508¾ 501 507¾ +6¾
Dec 497½ 505½ 497½ 503½ +4½
Mar 509¾ 514 509¾ 513¾ +5¼
Dec 473¾ 478¾ 473¾ 478¾ +4½
Dec 473 475¾ 473 475¾ +7½
Est. sales 227,263. Wed.’s sales 397,722
Wed.’s open int 1,263,091, up 16,108
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 429¼ 429¼ 425¼ 425¼ +22¾
Sep 419¾ 442¾ 419¾ 429¼ +16½
Dec 430¾ 454¾ 430¾ 442¾ +13¾
Mar 449¾ 465¼ 449¾ 451¾ +9½
Jul 419 419 419 419 +11½
Est. sales 1,254. Wed.’s sales 563
Wed.’s open int 3,682
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1538¼ 1544 1519¼ 1523 —24¼
Aug 1465¼ 1479 1442¼ 1445¾ —23
Sep 1375½ 1387 1352¼ 1355¼ —23
Nov 1352¼ 1362¾ 1331 1336½ —18½
Jan 1360 1369½ 1338¾ 1344 —17¾
Mar 1342¼ 1355¼ 1329 1333¾ —15½
May 1341½ 1346 1323¾ 1327¾ —14½
Jul 1327¾ 1341½ 1320¼ 1324¾ —13¾
Aug 1313¾ 1313¾ 1302¼ 1302¾ —11½
Nov 1245¾ 1256½ 1236 1241 —10¾
Jan 1247 1247 1247 1247 —7¼
Est. sales 155,524. Wed.’s sales 248,395
Wed.’s open int 614,492, up 4,140

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

