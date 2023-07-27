Precision Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $20…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $20 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $316.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.