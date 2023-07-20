PPG Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $490 million. On…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $490 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $2.06. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were $2.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.87 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, PPG Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.85 to $1.95. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.33.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.28 to $7.48 per share.

