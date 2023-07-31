Potlatch: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.3 million. The…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $22.3 million.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The timberland owner and wood products company posted revenue of $246.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.