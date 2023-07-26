Popular: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net…

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $150.8 million.

The Hato Rey, Puerto Rico-based bank said it had earnings of $2.10 per share.

The company that runs Banco Popular and other banks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. posted revenue of $954.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $692.1 million, topping Street forecasts.

Popular shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15% in the last 12 months.

