Polaris Inc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $134.3 million.

The Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.16 billion.

