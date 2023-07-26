Plexus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $15.8 million.…

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $15.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Plexus said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.04 billion.

