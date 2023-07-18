Pinnacle Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $197.3…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $197.3 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.79 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $749.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $489.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $405.4 million.

