Pilgrim’s Pride: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $60.5 million in…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $60.5 million in its second quarter.

The Greeley, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $4.31 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.