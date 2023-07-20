Philip Morris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.57 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

Philip Morris expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.13 to $6.22 per share.

