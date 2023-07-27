PG&E: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $410 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The utility holding company posted revenue of $5.29 billion in the period.

PG&E expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.19 to $1.23 per share.

