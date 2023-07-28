P&G: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.38…

Listen now to WTOP News

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.38 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.37.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $20.55 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.02 billion.

P&G expects full-year earnings to be $6.25 to $6.43 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.