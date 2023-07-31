PetMed: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Monday reported a loss of…

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Monday reported a loss of $887,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $78.2 million in the period.

