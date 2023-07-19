Personal Finance Podcasts to Listen to in 2023

The amount of financial content available online is staggering. Along with articles and videos, there are countless podcasts devoted to…

Personal finance podcasts are available on apps such as Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or through music streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Music. Topics range from money basics to advanced investment strategies, and these podcasts can be formatted in a variety of ways. They may feature listener questions, expert interviews or casual banter between hosts.

If you feel overwhelmed by the choices, here are some top picks to get you started. Of course, which show you’ll like depends largely on your interests and preferred format.

— “How to Money”

— “The Money with Katie Show”

— “Your Money, Your Wealth”

— “ChooseFI”

— “All the Hacks”

— “Marriage Kids and Money”

— “So Money with Farnoosh Torabi”

— “Your Money Briefing”

— “We Make Money Fun”

— “Money Life with Chuck Jaffe”

“How to Money”

Listen for: Money advice and information geared toward millennials.

Published as part of the iHeartPodcast Network, “How to Money” is a good choice for anyone who is trying to get a handle on their finances for the first time. Millennial friends Joel Larsgaard and Matt Altmix talk about issues such as navigating credit scores, negotiating a higher salary and buying a home, often while enjoying a beer together.

“How to Money” publishes multiple episodes a week, and most run between 30 to 60 minutes. Some shows are dedicated to answering listener questions or delving into a single topic, while others include special guests. For each Friday’s episode, Larsgaard and Altmix review the week’s financial headlines.

“The Money With Katie Show”

Listen for: Frank and fun discussions about various financial topics.

Dubbed as an alternative to “finance bros,” Katie Gatti Tassin hosts this weekly podcast that speaks to the financial questions and concerns that are on the minds of many millennials.

“It’s geared toward women and approaches financial topics in a way that’s fun while focusing on the real issues people are facing,” says Anna Rice, a senior communications manager at Assurance IQ who is a regular listener.

“The Money With Katie Show” alternates between episodes that delve into a specific topic — such as the cost of infertility or the value of pet insurance — and Rich Girl Roundups that answer reader questions. Episodes may run anywhere from 15 to 40 minutes.

“Your Money, Your Wealth”

Listen for: A light-hearted take on retirement planning strategies.

Every Tuesday, Joe Anderson and “Big Al” Clopine release a new edition of the “Your Money, Your Wealth” podcast. The duo — a certified financial planner and a certified public accountant, respectively — field a variety of questions from listeners about retirement planning, from when to claim Social Security to whether to invest or pay off a mortgage early.

“We’re making fun out of finance,” Anderson says. “Just sitting around a little bar stool, shooting the breeze, spit-balling on our listeners’ financial questions.”

Usually clocking in at about 40 to 50 minutes, each episode takes a breezy and light approach to providing expert advice on the topic at hand. “We could be dry as all get out, but who would listen?” Anderson says.

“ChooseFI”

Listen for: Advice and inspiration to achieve financial independence.

FI, which is short for financial independence, is a movement focused on optimizing finances so people don’t have to be tied to a job to pursue the interests they want. In the “ChooseFI” podcast, hosts Jonathan Mendonsa and Brad Barrett share their personal experiences while also discussing topics related to achieving financial independence.

Most episodes run from 45 to 60 minutes, and many feature guests. These include interviews with finance professionals as well as people who have achieved their own financial independence.

“All the Hacks”

Listen for: An eclectic mix of topics and expert interviews.

If you’re looking for a podcast that discusses personal finance but also delves into other topics, “All the Hacks” might be for you. Hosted by Chris Hutchins, this podcast covers everything from productivity to communication to travel. That’s in addition to discussions on investing, home buying and insurance, among other things.

“Chris is a great host and there’s usually an actionable takeaway I can use in my own life,” says personal finance writer Alene Laney. “Guests are interesting, and I find a lot of value in this podcast.”

Episodes are uploaded weekly and can run anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour. Many feature interviews, and past guests include travel hacker Matt Kepnes and skateboarder Tony Hawk.

“Marriage Kids and Money”

Listen for: Financial content from a parent in the trenches.

Raising kids can add a wrinkle to money management, and the “Marriage Kids and Money” podcast addresses some of the special challenges faced by parents. However, much of the advice offered on this show can also apply to singles and couples without children.

Host Andy Hill has tackled topics ranging from paying off a mortgage early to becoming a young millionaire. Plus, there is advice on managing money as a couple and raising money-smart kids. Episodes can run from 45 to 60 minutes, and many shows include expert interviews.

“So Money With Farnoosh Torabi”

Listen for: Big-picture discussion about financial topics.

With more than 1,500 podcast episodes under her belt, Farnoosh Torabi has plenty of shows about everyday topics such as buying a house and saving for college. However, where “So Money” really sets itself apart from other podcasts is in its willingness to have deeper discussions about the financial landscape. These include shows dedicated to building wealth in the black community and the role mental health plays in achieving financial freedom.

Torabi has hosted guests such as singer and actress Queen Latifah, fashion consultant Tim Gunn and businessperson Barbara Corcoran. Each week, the host publishes a show dedicated to answering reader questions. While “So Money” packs a lot of content into its episodes, they run only about 30 minutes, which makes them easy to fit into listeners’ busy schedules.

“Your Money Briefing”

Listen for: Short and sweet explanations of economic and finance topics.

Produced by The Wall Street Journal, “Your Money Briefing” tackles a different topic every day. In 10 minutes or less, host J.R. Whalen talks with Wall Street Journal reporters and other experts to address issues such as inflation, student loans and job hunting.

A new episode comes out every weekday, and recent topics have included airline credit cards, career milestones and how to retire better.

“We Make Money Fun”

Listen for: Success stories from financial planning clients.

If you are interested in learning how other people get out of debt, manage their money or make investing decisions, “We Make Money Fun” is worth a listen.

“We talk about all things money, from planning and investing to new laws and rules and more,” says host Shanna Tingom, a financial planner and co-founder of Heritage Financial Strategies in Gilbert, Arizona.

Many of the guests are clients of Tingom’s firm, and they discuss how they managed to send children to school without going into debt, retire early or otherwise achieve their financial dreams. At 10 to 15 minutes each, the episodes don’t require a huge time investment on your part either.

“Money Life With Chuck Jaffe”

Listen for: Economic analysis from financial experts.

A version of “Money Life with Chuck Jaffe” has been around since before podcasts were even a thing. Chuck Jaffe, a financial columnist, hosted a radio show of the same name in the early 2000s before launching the current show online in 2012.

Each weekday, Jaffe interviews financial experts for their take on economic issues. This podcast is for those interested in the nitty gritty of topics such government regulations and policies, investment strategies and where the market is headed. Episodes run about an hour each.

