Perficient: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $26.4 million. On…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $26.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The information technology consulting firm posted revenue of $231.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Perficient expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to 94 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $226 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Perficient expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.93 to $4.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $900 million to $916 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRFT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.