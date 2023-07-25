Peoples Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.4…

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Scranton, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.31 per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $40.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

