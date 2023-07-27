PennyMac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Thursday reported net income…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Thursday reported net income of $58.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of $1.11.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $336.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $391.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFSI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.