Penns Woods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank posted revenue of $23.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

