Pegasystems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Pegasystems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 6:00 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.8 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $298.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $309.6 million.

