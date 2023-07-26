Pegasystems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.8 million in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $46.8 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $298.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $309.6 million.

