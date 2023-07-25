Peapack-Gladstone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.1 million…

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Tuesday reported net income of $13.1 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Bedminster, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 81 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $93.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $57.5 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

