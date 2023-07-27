Peabody Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $179.2 million.…

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.16 per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period.

Peabody Energy shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has climbed almost 3% in the last 12 months.

