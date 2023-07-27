Patrick Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $42.4 million.…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $42.4 million.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.94 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The building products manufacturer posted revenue of $920.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $979.4 million.

