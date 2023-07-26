Parke Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) on Wednesday reported net income of…

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.1 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Washington Township, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The holding company for Parke Bank posted revenue of $28.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17.5 million, beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKBK

