Park National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported net income of $31.6 million in its second quarter.

The Newark, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of $1.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.95 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $139.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $116.6 million, which missed Street forecasts.

