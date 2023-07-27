Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.6…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.6 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The holding company for Pacific Premier Bank posted revenue of $245.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $180.6 million, which met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPBI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.