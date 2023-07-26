Owens Corning: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $345 million. The…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $345 million.

The Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $3.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.30 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.56 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OC

