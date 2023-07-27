Ovintiv: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $336 million. The Denver-based company…

The Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 93 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

