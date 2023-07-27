Overstock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) on Thursday reported a loss of $73.5 million in…

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) on Thursday reported a loss of $73.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midvale, Utah-based company said it had a loss of $1.63. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $422.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $406.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSTK

