Otis Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $376 million.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.55 billion.

Otis Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.50 per share.

