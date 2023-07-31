OrthoPediatrics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Monday reported a loss of $2.9 million in…

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The maker of orthopedic devices posted revenue of $39.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.1 million.

OrthoPediatrics expects full-year revenue in the range of $148 million to $151 million.

