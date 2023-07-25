Live Radio
Orrstown: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2023, 4:28 PM

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.8 million in its second quarter.

The Shippensburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $44.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.5 million, which topped Street forecasts.

