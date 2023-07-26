Orion Marine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $255,000 in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $255,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 14 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $182.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.7 million.

