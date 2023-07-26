Origin Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RUSTON, La. (AP) — RUSTON, La. (AP) — Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.8…

The bank, based in Ruston, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $148 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $90.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OBK

