OrganiGram: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $157.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $24.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.3 million.

