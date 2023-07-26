O’Reilly Automotive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $627.4 million.…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $627.4 million.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $10.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.05 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.99 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive expects full-year earnings to be $37.05 to $37.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.4 billion to $15.7 billion.

