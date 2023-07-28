Oppenheimer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported a loss of $9.4 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported a loss of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

The company, based in New York, said it had a loss of 85 cents per share.

The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $306.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $306.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.